Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, May 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225492
- Date Died
- August 22, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Jacqueline A. Miller
25889 Fernhall RoadOlmsted Township OH 44138
Date Died :Monday, August 22, 2016
Fiduciary
John A. Miller
2880 Greenwich LaneBrunswick OH 44212
Fiduciary's Attorney
124 Middle Avenue
Elyria OH 44035
Text2017 EST 225492—Estate of Jacqueline A. Miller. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. J. Gill, atty.
About your information and the public record.