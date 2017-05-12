Probate

Date Filed
Friday, May 12, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225492
Date Died
August 22, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Jacqueline A. Miller
25889 Fernhall Road
Olmsted Township OH 44138

Fiduciary

John A. Miller
2880 Greenwich Lane
Brunswick OH 44212
Fiduciary's Attorney
John Joseph Gill
124 Middle Avenue
Elyria OH 44035

Text

2017 EST 225492—Estate of Jacqueline A. Miller. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. J. Gill, atty.
