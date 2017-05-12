Probate

Date Filed
Friday, May 12, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225494
Date Died
September 7, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Mary Viola Stobbe
6922 Maplewood Rd.
Parma Heights OH 44130

Date Died :Wednesday, September 7, 2016

Fiduciary

Marie A. Kingsmill
1827 Bellus Rd.
Hinckley OH 44233
Fiduciary's Attorney
Sharon Judith Ljubi
Sharon J. Ljubi, Attorney at Law
16700 Chatfield Avenue
Cleveland OH 44111

Text

2017 EST 225494—Estate of Mary Viola Stobbe. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. S. J. Ljubi, atty.
