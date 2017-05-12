Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, May 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225494
- Date Died
- September 7, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Mary Viola Stobbe
6922 Maplewood Rd.Parma Heights OH 44130
Date Died :Wednesday, September 7, 2016
Fiduciary
Marie A. Kingsmill
1827 Bellus Rd.Hinckley OH 44233
Fiduciary's Attorney
Sharon J. Ljubi, Attorney at Law
16700 Chatfield Avenue
Cleveland OH 44111
Text2017 EST 225494—Estate of Mary Viola Stobbe. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. S. J. Ljubi, atty.
