Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, May 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225499
- Date Died
- November 25, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Fiduciary
Ray Klein
4049 Hinsdale Rd.South Euclid OH 44121
Fiduciary's Attorney
Loren M. Sonkin, Esq.
31499 Trillium Trail
Pepper Pike OH 44124
Decedent
Emil Klein
1 David Myers ParkwayBeachwood OH 44122
Text2017 EST 225499—Estate of Emil Klein. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. L. M. Sonkin, atty.
