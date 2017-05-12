Probate

Date Filed
Friday, May 12, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225499
Date Died
November 25, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Fiduciary

Ray Klein
4049 Hinsdale Rd.
South Euclid OH 44121
Fiduciary's Attorney
Loren Marc Sonkin
Loren M. Sonkin, Esq.
31499 Trillium Trail
Pepper Pike OH 44124

Decedent

Emil Klein
1 David Myers Parkway
Beachwood OH 44122

Date Died :Friday, November 25, 2016

Text

2017 EST 225499—Estate of Emil Klein. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. L. M. Sonkin, atty.
