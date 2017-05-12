Probate

Date Filed
Friday, May 12, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD225501
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jun 28, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
GD5EO

Applicant

Brian Starrfield
2560 Snowberry Lane
Pepper Pike OH 44124-4564
Applicant's Attorney
Carol Ruth Gedeon
self
19443 Lorain Road
Fairview Park OH 44126

Ward

Asher Erwin Starrfield
2560 Snowberry Lane
Pepper Pike OH 44124-4564

Natural Mother

Erica Starrfield
29649 Jackson Road
Chagrin Falls OH 44022

Text

2017 GRD 225501—Re: Asher Erwin Starrfield. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s estate filed. Set for hearing Jun. 28, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. C. R. Gedeon, atty.
