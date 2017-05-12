Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, May 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD225501
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJun 28, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GD5EO
Applicant
Brian Starrfield
2560 Snowberry LanePepper Pike OH 44124-4564
Applicant's Attorney
self
19443 Lorain Road
Fairview Park OH 44126
Ward
Asher Erwin Starrfield
2560 Snowberry LanePepper Pike OH 44124-4564
Natural Mother
Erica Starrfield
29649 Jackson RoadChagrin Falls OH 44022
Text2017 GRD 225501—Re: Asher Erwin Starrfield. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s estate filed. Set for hearing Jun. 28, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. C. R. Gedeon, atty.
