Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, May 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC225503
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGJun 26, 2017 9:15 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGM
Applicant
Ebony M. Hogan
23420 Lori DriveBedford Heights OH 44146
Old Name
Chloe' Timiya Hogan-Moore
23420 Lori DriveBedford Heights OH 44146
New Name
Chloe' Timiya Moore
23420 Lori DriveBedford Heights OH 44146
Text2017 MSC 225503—Re: Chloe Timiya Hogan-Moore. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Jun. 26, 2017 at 9:15 a.m.
