Probate

Date Filed
Friday, May 12, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC225503
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Jun 26, 2017 9:15 AM
Filing Code
CHGM

Applicant

Ebony M. Hogan
23420 Lori Drive
Bedford Heights OH 44146

Old Name

Chloe' Timiya Hogan-Moore
23420 Lori Drive
Bedford Heights OH 44146

New Name

Chloe' Timiya Moore
23420 Lori Drive
Bedford Heights OH 44146

Text

2017 MSC 225503—Re: Chloe Timiya Hogan-Moore. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Jun. 26, 2017 at 9:15 a.m.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 