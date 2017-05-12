Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, May 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD225504
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJun 8, 2017 11:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Next of Kin
Laura Bolton
7973 NortonGarrettsville OH 44231
Next of Kin
Thomas Bosway
16250 Tulip LnBedford OH 44146
Next of Kin
Michael W. Bosway
189776 Thorpe RoadChagrin Falls OH 44023
Applicant
Suzanne Smith
2900 Amelia Dr.Broadview Heights OH 44147
Ward
Patricia Bosway
2900 Amelia Dr.Broadview Heights OH 44147
Text2017 GRD 225504—Re: Patricia Bosway. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jun. 8, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.
