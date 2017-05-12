Probate

Date Filed
Friday, May 12, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD225504
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jun 8, 2017 11:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Next of Kin

Laura Bolton
7973 Norton
Garrettsville OH 44231

Next of Kin

Thomas Bosway
16250 Tulip Ln
Bedford OH 44146

Next of Kin

Michael W. Bosway
189776 Thorpe Road
Chagrin Falls OH 44023

Applicant

Suzanne Smith
2900 Amelia Dr.
Broadview Heights OH 44147

Ward

Patricia Bosway
2900 Amelia Dr.
Broadview Heights OH 44147

Text

2017 GRD 225504—Re: Patricia Bosway. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jun. 8, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.
