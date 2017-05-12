Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, May 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225505
- Date Died
- July 13, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRL
Decedent
Hubert H. Grimes
31308 Aldrich RoadBay Village OH 44140
Date Died :Wednesday, July 13, 2016
Applicant
Paul D. Grimes
6945 Tussic Rd.Westerville OH 43082
Applicant's Attorney
Lynch & White Co., L.P.A.
51 East Main Street
Norwalk OH 44857-2463
Text2017 EST 225505—Estate of Hubert H. Grimes. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. R. S. Lynch, atty.
About your information and the public record.