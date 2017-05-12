Probate

Date Filed
Friday, May 12, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225505
Date Died
July 13, 2016
Filing Code
WRL

Decedent

Hubert H. Grimes
31308 Aldrich Road
Bay Village OH 44140

Date Died :Wednesday, July 13, 2016

Applicant

Paul D. Grimes
6945 Tussic Rd.
Westerville OH 43082
Applicant's Attorney
Richard Standish Lynch
Lynch & White Co., L.P.A.
51 East Main Street
Norwalk OH 44857-2463

Text

2017 EST 225505—Estate of Hubert H. Grimes. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. R. S. Lynch, atty.
