Probate

Date Filed
Friday, May 12, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225507
Date Died
April 2, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Curtis C. Stidham
26668 Redwood Drive
Olmsted Falls OH 44138

Date Died :Sunday, April 2, 2017

Fiduciary

Gregory Scott Stidham
1011 Wilson Avenue
Vickory OH 43464
Fiduciary's Attorney
Margaret Tisha Karl
Margaret T. Karl, Attorney at Law, LLC
1100 W. Bagley Rd.
Berea OH 44017

Text

2017 EST 225507—Estate of Curtis C. Stidham Jr. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. T. Karl, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 