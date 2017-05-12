Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, May 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225507
- Date Died
- April 2, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Curtis C. Stidham
26668 Redwood DriveOlmsted Falls OH 44138
Date Died :Sunday, April 2, 2017
Fiduciary
Gregory Scott Stidham
1011 Wilson AvenueVickory OH 43464
Fiduciary's Attorney
Margaret T. Karl, Attorney at Law, LLC
1100 W. Bagley Rd.
Berea OH 44017
Text2017 EST 225507—Estate of Curtis C. Stidham Jr. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. T. Karl, atty.
