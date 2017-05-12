Probate

Date Filed
Friday, May 12, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225508
Date Died
March 10, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jun 26, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Decedent

Calvin Pierce Ruckel
6155 Denison Blvd.
Parma Heights OH 44130

Date Died :Friday, March 10, 2017

Applicant

John P. Koscianski
5700 Pearl Road, Suite 302
Parma OH 44129
Applicant's Attorney
John Paul Koscianski
Koscianski and Koscianski
302 West Moreland Bldg
Parma OH 44129

Text

2017 EST 225508—Estate of Calvin Pierce Ruckel. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jun. 26, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. J. P. Koscianski, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 