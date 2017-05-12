Date Filed Friday, May 12, 2017 Case Number 2017EST225508 Date Died March 10, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Jun 26, 2017 9:30 AM Filing Code RELPUB

Text 2017 EST 225508—Estate of Calvin Pierce Ruckel. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jun. 26, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. J. P. Koscianski, atty.