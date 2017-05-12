Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, May 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225508
- Date Died
- March 10, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGJun 26, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Decedent
Calvin Pierce Ruckel
6155 Denison Blvd.Parma Heights OH 44130
Date Died :Friday, March 10, 2017
Applicant
John P. Koscianski
5700 Pearl Road, Suite 302Parma OH 44129
Applicant's Attorney
Koscianski and Koscianski
302 West Moreland Bldg
Parma OH 44129
Text2017 EST 225508—Estate of Calvin Pierce Ruckel. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jun. 26, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. J. P. Koscianski, atty.
