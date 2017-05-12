Date Filed Friday, May 12, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD225509 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING May 30, 2017 2:30 AM Filing Code MST

Text 2017 GRD 225509—Re: Phyllis Robinette. Application for minor's settlement filed. Set for hearing May 30, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. J. K. Oldham, atty.