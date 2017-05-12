Probate

Date Filed
Friday, May 12, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD225509
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
May 30, 2017 2:30 AM
Filing Code
MST

Ward

Phyllis Robinette
6638 Biscreek Pkwy
Parma Heights OH 44130

Applicant

Burl Robinette
7591 York Rd.
Parma OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Joseph Kibble Oldham
Oldham Company, LLC
759 West Market Street
Akron OH 44303

Text

2017 GRD 225509—Re: Phyllis Robinette. Application for minor's settlement filed. Set for hearing May 30, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. J. K. Oldham, atty.
