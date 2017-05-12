Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, May 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD225509
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGMay 30, 2017 2:30 AM
- Filing Code
- MST
Ward
Phyllis Robinette
6638 Biscreek PkwyParma Heights OH 44130
Applicant
Burl Robinette
7591 York Rd.Parma OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Oldham Company, LLC
759 West Market Street
Akron OH 44303
Text2017 GRD 225509—Re: Phyllis Robinette. Application for minor's settlement filed. Set for hearing May 30, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. J. K. Oldham, atty.
