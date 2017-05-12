Probate

Date Filed
Friday, May 12, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225510
Date Died
October 14, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Elizabeth A. Ferrette
9409 David Road
Garfield Heights OH 44125-3131

Date Died :Friday, October 14, 2016

Fiduciary

Sam A. Ferrette
1607 Tuxedo Avenue
Parma OH 44128
Fiduciary's Attorney
Kelly Colleen Delaney
Deliberato Law Center
6140 West Creek Rd
Independence OH 44131

Text

2017 EST 225510—Estate of Elizabeth A. Ferrette. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. K. C. Delaney, atty.
