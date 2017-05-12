Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, May 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225510
- Date Died
- October 14, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Elizabeth A. Ferrette
9409 David RoadGarfield Heights OH 44125-3131
Date Died :Friday, October 14, 2016
Fiduciary
Sam A. Ferrette
1607 Tuxedo AvenueParma OH 44128
Fiduciary's Attorney
Deliberato Law Center
6140 West Creek Rd
Independence OH 44131
Text2017 EST 225510—Estate of Elizabeth A. Ferrette. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. K. C. Delaney, atty.
About your information and the public record.