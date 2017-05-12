Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, May 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225511
- Date Died
- January 13, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Daniel Segina
22730 Chardon RoadEuclid OH 44117
Date Died :Friday, January 13, 2017
Applicant
Susan C. Segina
5055 Brooksdale RoadMentor OH 44060
Applicant's Attorney
Law Offices of Michael J. Caticchio
Macy House
Mayfield Village OH 44143
Text2017 EST 225511—Estate of Daniel Segina. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. J. Caticchio, atty.
