Date Filed
Friday, May 12, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225511
Date Died
January 13, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Daniel Segina
22730 Chardon Road
Euclid OH 44117

Applicant

Susan C. Segina
5055 Brooksdale Road
Mentor OH 44060
Applicant's Attorney
Michael J. Caticchio
Law Offices of Michael J. Caticchio
Macy House
Mayfield Village OH 44143

Text

2017 EST 225511—Estate of Daniel Segina. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. J. Caticchio, atty.
