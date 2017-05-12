Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, May 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225515
- Date Died
- March 25, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGJun 15, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Jane A. Snavely
15904 Hemlock Rd.Chagrin Falls OH 44022
Applicant's Attorney
Baker & Hostetler LLP
PNC Center Suite 3200
Cleveland OH 44114
Decedent
Timothy G. Snavely
706-4 The Hamptons, 27030 Cedar RdBeachwood OH 44122
Date Died :Saturday, March 25, 2017
Text2017 EST 225515—Estate of Timothy G. Snavely. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Jun. 15, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. R. R. Galloway, atty.
About your information and the public record.