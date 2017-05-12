Probate

Date Filed
Friday, May 12, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225515
Date Died
March 25, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jun 15, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Jane A. Snavely
15904 Hemlock Rd.
Chagrin Falls OH 44022
Applicant's Attorney
Robert Russell Galloway
Baker & Hostetler LLP
PNC Center Suite 3200
Cleveland OH 44114

Decedent

Timothy G. Snavely
706-4 The Hamptons, 27030 Cedar Rd
Beachwood OH 44122

Date Died :Saturday, March 25, 2017

Text

2017 EST 225515—Estate of Timothy G. Snavely. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Jun. 15, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. R. R. Galloway, atty.
