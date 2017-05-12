Date Filed Friday, May 12, 2017 Case Number 2017EST225515 Date Died March 25, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Jun 15, 2017 9:30 AM Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 225515—Estate of Timothy G. Snavely. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Jun. 15, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. R. R. Galloway, atty.