Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, May 15, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225519
- Date Died
- March 29, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
William G. Petry
4524 W. 49th St.Cleveland OH 44135
Applicant's Attorney
14701 Detroit Ave #555
Lakewood OH 44107
Decedent
Roger C. Petry
4524 W. 49th St.Cleveland OH 44135
Date Died :Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Fiduciary
William G. Petry
4524 W. 49th St.Cleveland OH 44135
Fiduciary's Attorney
14701 Detroit Ave #555
Lakewood OH 44107
Text2017 EST 225519—Estate of Roger C. Petry. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. R. D. Tibbetts, atty.
