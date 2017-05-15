Probate

Date Filed
Monday, May 15, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225519
Date Died
March 29, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

William G. Petry
4524 W. 49th St.
Cleveland OH 44135
Applicant's Attorney
Roger David Tibbetts
14701 Detroit Ave #555
Lakewood OH 44107

Decedent

Roger C. Petry
4524 W. 49th St.
Cleveland OH 44135

Date Died :Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Fiduciary

William G. Petry
4524 W. 49th St.
Cleveland OH 44135
Fiduciary's Attorney
Roger David Tibbetts
14701 Detroit Ave #555
Lakewood OH 44107

Text

2017 EST 225519—Estate of Roger C. Petry. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. R. D. Tibbetts, atty.
