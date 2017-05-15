Probate

Date Filed
Monday, May 15, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225526
Date Died
April 10, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jun 28, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Applicant

Laura L. Hartman
135 Briarcliff Ln
Danville VA 24541

Decedent

Raymond R. Hartman
7642 Alan Parkway
Middleburg Heights OH 44130

Date Died :Monday, April 10, 2017

Text

2017 EST 225526—Estate of Raymond R. Hartman. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jun. 28, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
