Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, May 15, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225526
- Date Died
- April 10, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGJun 28, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Applicant
Laura L. Hartman
135 Briarcliff LnDanville VA 24541
Decedent
Raymond R. Hartman
7642 Alan ParkwayMiddleburg Heights OH 44130
Date Died :Monday, April 10, 2017
Text2017 EST 225526—Estate of Raymond R. Hartman. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jun. 28, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
