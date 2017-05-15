Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, May 15, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225529
- Date Died
- December 7, 2016
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGJun 8, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- REL
Decedent
Carl Redmond
5814 White PineBedford Heights OH 44146
Date Died :Wednesday, December 7, 2016
Applicant
Ethel Redmond
5814 White PineBedford OH 44146
Text2017 EST 225529—Estate of Carl Redmond. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Jun. 8, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
