Date Filed Monday, May 15, 2017 Case Number 2017EST225529 Date Died December 7, 2016 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Jun 8, 2017 9:30 AM Filing Code REL

Text 2017 EST 225529—Estate of Carl Redmond. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Jun. 8, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.