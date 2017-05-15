Probate

Date Filed
Monday, May 15, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225529
Date Died
December 7, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jun 8, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
REL

Decedent

Carl Redmond
5814 White Pine
Bedford Heights OH 44146

Date Died :Wednesday, December 7, 2016

Applicant

Ethel Redmond
5814 White Pine
Bedford OH 44146

Text

2017 EST 225529—Estate of Carl Redmond. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Jun. 8, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 