Probate

Date Filed
Monday, May 15, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225535
Date Died
April 4, 2017
Filing Code
WRELSUM

Applicant

Jeanne L. Anderson
17803 High Point Club Blvd.
Strongsville OH 44136
Applicant's Attorney
Grant Daniel Relic
Grant D. Relic Co., LPA
4178 Center Road
Brunswick OH 44212-2947

Decedent

John Sherrit Anderson
17803 High Point Club Blvd.
Strongsville OH 44136

Date Died :Tuesday, April 4, 2017

Text

2017 EST 225535—Estate of John Sherrit Anderson. Will probated. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. G. D. Relic, atty.
