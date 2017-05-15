Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, May 15, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225535
- Date Died
- April 4, 2017
- Filing Code
- WRELSUM
Applicant
Jeanne L. Anderson
17803 High Point Club Blvd.Strongsville OH 44136
Applicant's Attorney
Grant D. Relic Co., LPA
4178 Center Road
Brunswick OH 44212-2947
Decedent
John Sherrit Anderson
17803 High Point Club Blvd.Strongsville OH 44136
Date Died :Tuesday, April 4, 2017
Text2017 EST 225535—Estate of John Sherrit Anderson. Will probated. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. G. D. Relic, atty.
