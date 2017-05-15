Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, May 15, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225539
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $40,000.00
- Date Died
- November 29, 2016
- Filing Code
- AWD
Decedent
Henry J. Currie
4130 E. 141st StreetCleveland OH 44128
Date Died :Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Applicant
Barbara J. Currie
4150 Verona Rd.South Euclid OH 44121
Applicant's Attorney
Neil W. Siegel, Attorney at Law
24400 Chagrin Blvd.
Beachwood OH 44122
Text2017 EST 225539—Estate of Henry J. Currie Sr. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. N. W. Siegel, atty.
