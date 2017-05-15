Date Filed Monday, May 15, 2017 Case Number 2017EST225539 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $40,000.00 Date Died November 29, 2016 Filing Code AWD

Text 2017 EST 225539—Estate of Henry J. Currie Sr. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. N. W. Siegel, atty.