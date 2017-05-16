Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, May 16, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC225540
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGJun 28, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGA
Old Name
Amy Lynn Ruscin
3582 W. 127th StreetCleveland OH 44111
New Name
Trae Alexander Ruscin
3582 W. 127th StreetCleveland OH 44111
New Name's Attorney
The LGBT Center of Greater Cleveland
6600 Detroit Avenue
Cleveland OH 44102
Text2017 MSC 225540—Re: Amy Lynn Ruscin. Application for name change filed. Set for hearing Jun. 28, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. M. M. Simek, atty.
