Date Filed
Tuesday, May 16, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC225540
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Jun 28, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
CHGA

Old Name

Amy Lynn Ruscin
3582 W. 127th Street
Cleveland OH 44111

New Name

Trae Alexander Ruscin
3582 W. 127th Street
Cleveland OH 44111
New Name's Attorney
Maya Megan Simek
The LGBT Center of Greater Cleveland
6600 Detroit Avenue
Cleveland OH 44102

Text

2017 MSC 225540—Re: Amy Lynn Ruscin. Application for name change filed. Set for hearing Jun. 28, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. M. M. Simek, atty.
