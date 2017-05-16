Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, May 16, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225543
- Date Died
- February 24, 2015
- Filing Code
- COTWOA
Applicant
Diane M. Stelz
3050 Stoney Creek DriveNorth Royalton OH 44133
Applicant's Attorney
Law Offices of David M Leneghan Esq
200 Treeworth Blvd, Suite 200
Broadview Heights OH 44147-2582
Decedent
Marie Kovar
2501 Oakes RoadBrecksville OH 44141
Date Died :Tuesday, February 24, 2015
Text2017 EST 225543—Estate of Marie Kovar. Certificate of transfer without administration filed. D. M. Leneghan, atty.
