Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, May 16, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225543
Date Died
February 24, 2015
Filing Code
COTWOA

Applicant

Diane M. Stelz
3050 Stoney Creek Drive
North Royalton OH 44133
Applicant's Attorney
David Michael Leneghan
Law Offices of David M Leneghan Esq
200 Treeworth Blvd, Suite 200
Broadview Heights OH 44147-2582

Decedent

Marie Kovar
2501 Oakes Road
Brecksville OH 44141

Date Died :Tuesday, February 24, 2015

Text

2017 EST 225543—Estate of Marie Kovar. Certificate of transfer without administration filed. D. M. Leneghan, atty.
