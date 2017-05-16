Date Filed Tuesday, May 16, 2017 Case Number 2017EST225544 Date Died March 31, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Jun 28, 2017 2:00 AM Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 225544—Estate of Betty Jane Hudson. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Jun. 28, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. G. R. Stachewicz, atty.