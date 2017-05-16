Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, May 16, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225544
Date Died
March 31, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jun 28, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Joseph G. Rhoda
19245 Prospect Rd.
Strongsville OH 44149
Applicant's Attorney
Gerald Raymond Stachewicz
Gerald R. Stachewicz
4141 Rockside Road #230
Seven Hills OH 44131

Decedent

Betty Jane Hudson
18548 Royalton Rd Apt. 103
Strongsville OH 44136

Date Died :Friday, March 31, 2017

Text

2017 EST 225544—Estate of Betty Jane Hudson. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Jun. 28, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. G. R. Stachewicz, atty.
