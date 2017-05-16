Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, May 16, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225544
- Date Died
- March 31, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGJun 28, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Joseph G. Rhoda
19245 Prospect Rd.Strongsville OH 44149
Applicant's Attorney
Gerald R. Stachewicz
4141 Rockside Road #230
Seven Hills OH 44131
Decedent
Betty Jane Hudson
18548 Royalton Rd Apt. 103Strongsville OH 44136
Date Died :Friday, March 31, 2017
Text2017 EST 225544—Estate of Betty Jane Hudson. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Jun. 28, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. G. R. Stachewicz, atty.
About your information and the public record.