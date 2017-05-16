Date Filed Tuesday, May 16, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD225545 Date Died November 19, 2043 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Jun 8, 2017 10:00 AM Filing Code GD1

Text 2017 GRD 225545—Re: John W. Gibbons. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jun. 8, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.