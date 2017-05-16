Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, May 16, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD225545
- Date Died
- November 19, 2043
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJun 8, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Next of Kin
Donna M. Conder
217 Steadman Rd.Selmer TN 38375
Applicant
Frances A. Gibbons
3458 W. 122nd StreetCleveland OH 44111
Ward
John W. Gibbons
3458 W. 122nd StreetCleveland OH 44111
Next of Kin
Renee A. Smith
3458 W. 122nd St.Cleveland OH 44111
Text2017 GRD 225545—Re: John W. Gibbons. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jun. 8, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
