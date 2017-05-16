Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, May 16, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225546
Date Died
July 18, 2016
Filing Code
AWD

Decedent

Martin Maurer
10461 Edgerton Road
North Royalton OH 44133

Date Died :Monday, July 18, 2016

Applicant

Connie M. Maurer
10461 Edgerton Road
North Royalton OH 44133
Applicant's Attorney
Francis Edward Sweeney Jr.
Francis E. Sweeney, Jr.
6105 Parkland Blvd
Mayfield Heights OH 44124

Text

2017 EST 225546—Estate of Martin Maurer. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. F. E. Sweeney, Jr., atty.
