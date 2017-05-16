Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, May 16, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225546
- Date Died
- July 18, 2016
- Filing Code
- AWD
Decedent
Martin Maurer
10461 Edgerton RoadNorth Royalton OH 44133
Date Died :Monday, July 18, 2016
Applicant
Connie M. Maurer
10461 Edgerton RoadNorth Royalton OH 44133
Applicant's Attorney
Francis E. Sweeney, Jr.
6105 Parkland Blvd
Mayfield Heights OH 44124
Text2017 EST 225546—Estate of Martin Maurer. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. F. E. Sweeney, Jr., atty.
