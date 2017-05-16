Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, May 16, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225548
Date Died
June 5, 2016
Filing Code
EWP

Decedent

Elmer Stroup
9059 Manorford Drive
Parma Heights OH 44130

Date Died :Sunday, June 5, 2016

Applicant

Cindy Hannah
4860 East 90th Street
Garfield Heights OH 44125
Applicant's Attorney
Thomas William Bevan
Bevan & Associates LPA Inc
6555 Dean Memorial Pkwy
Boston Heights OH 44236

Fiduciary

Cindy Hannah
4860 East 90th Street
Garfield Heights OH 44125
Fiduciary's Attorney
Thomas William Bevan
Bevan & Associates LPA Inc
6555 Dean Memorial Pkwy
Boston Heights OH 44236

Text

2017 EST 225548—Estate of Elmer Stroup. Will probated. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. T. W. Bevan, atty.
