Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, May 16, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225548
- Date Died
- June 5, 2016
- Filing Code
- EWP
Decedent
Elmer Stroup
9059 Manorford DriveParma Heights OH 44130
Date Died :Sunday, June 5, 2016
Applicant
Cindy Hannah
4860 East 90th StreetGarfield Heights OH 44125
Applicant's Attorney
Bevan & Associates LPA Inc
6555 Dean Memorial Pkwy
Boston Heights OH 44236
Fiduciary
Cindy Hannah
4860 East 90th StreetGarfield Heights OH 44125
Fiduciary's Attorney
Bevan & Associates LPA Inc
6555 Dean Memorial Pkwy
Boston Heights OH 44236
Text2017 EST 225548—Estate of Elmer Stroup. Will probated. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. T. W. Bevan, atty.
