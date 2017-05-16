Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, May 16, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225555
Date Died
May 7, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jul 13, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Applicant

Shane M. Burke
395 Starlight Drive
Seven Hills OH 44131

Decedent

Brian Thomas Burke
3701 Oakparks Ave.
Cleveland OH 44109

Date Died :Sunday, May 7, 2017

Text

2017 EST 225555—Estate of Brian Thomas Burke. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jul. 13, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 