Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, May 16, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225555
- Date Died
- May 7, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGJul 13, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Applicant
Shane M. Burke
395 Starlight DriveSeven Hills OH 44131
Decedent
Brian Thomas Burke
3701 Oakparks Ave.Cleveland OH 44109
Date Died :Sunday, May 7, 2017
Text2017 EST 225555—Estate of Brian Thomas Burke. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jul. 13, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
