Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, May 16, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225563
- Date Died
- April 20, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
William R. Hufsey
15415 Muskingham BoulevardBrookpark OH 44142
Applicant
Wileen Jo Morrison
11725 Greystone PointStrongsville OH 44149
Applicant's Attorney
Neal M Jamison, Co. LPA
565 W. Bagley Road
Berea OH 44017
Fiduciary
Wileen Jo Morrison
11725 Greystone PointStrongsville OH 44149
Fiduciary's Attorney
Neal M Jamison, Co. LPA
565 W. Bagley Road
Berea OH 44017
Text2017 EST 225563—Estate of William R. Hufsey. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. N. M. Jamison, atty.
