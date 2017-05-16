Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, May 16, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225563
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

William R. Hufsey
15415 Muskingham Boulevard
Brookpark OH 44142

Date Died :Thursday, April 20, 2017

Applicant

Wileen Jo Morrison
11725 Greystone Point
Strongsville OH 44149
Applicant's Attorney
Neal Michael Jamison
Neal M Jamison, Co. LPA
565 W. Bagley Road
Berea OH 44017

Fiduciary

Fiduciary's Attorney
Text

2017 EST 225563—Estate of William R. Hufsey. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. N. M. Jamison, atty.
