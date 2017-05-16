Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, May 16, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225566
- Date Died
- February 16, 2012
- Filing Code
- WRL
Decedent
Johanna D. Hufsey
15415 Muskingum Blvd.Brookpark OH 44142
Applicant
Wileen Jo Morrison
11725 Greystone PointStrongsville OH 44149
Applicant's Attorney
Neal M Jamison, Co. LPA
565 W. Bagley Road
Berea OH 44017
Text2017 EST 225566—Estate of Johanna D. Hufsey. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. N. M. Jamison, atty.
