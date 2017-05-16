Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, May 16, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225567
- Date Died
- February 21, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Ann Glavan
748 North Skyline DriveIndependence OH 44131
Applicant
Patricia H. Schultz
152 Queensbury PlaceBroadview Heights OH 44147
Applicant's Attorney
Weiler Legal Services
6200 Rockside Woods Blvd.
Independence OH 44131
Fiduciary
Patricia H. Schultz
152 Queensbury PlaceBroadview Heights OH 44147
Fiduciary's Attorney
Weiler Legal Services
6200 Rockside Woods Blvd.
Independence OH 44131
Text2017 EST 225567—Estate of Ann Glavan. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. K. P. Weiler, atty.
