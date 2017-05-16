Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, May 16, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225567
Date Died
February 21, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Ann Glavan
748 North Skyline Drive
Independence OH 44131

Date Died :Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Applicant

Patricia H. Schultz
152 Queensbury Place
Broadview Heights OH 44147
Applicant's Attorney
Kevin Patrick Weiler
Weiler Legal Services
6200 Rockside Woods Blvd.
Independence OH 44131

Fiduciary

Patricia H. Schultz
152 Queensbury Place
Broadview Heights OH 44147
Fiduciary's Attorney
Kevin Patrick Weiler
Weiler Legal Services
6200 Rockside Woods Blvd.
Independence OH 44131

Text

2017 EST 225567—Estate of Ann Glavan. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. K. P. Weiler, atty.
