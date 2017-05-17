Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, May 17, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225569
Date Died
October 28, 2016
Filing Code
REL

Applicant

Joy B. Guenther
6985 Lewis Road
Olmsted Falls OH 44138
Applicant's Attorney
David Dickhardt Briller
David D. Briller Co., LPA
7379 Pearl Road, Suite 4
Middleburg Hts. OH 44130

Decedent

William Allan Guenther
6985 Lewis Road
Olmsted Falls OH 44138

Date Died :Friday, October 28, 2016

Text

2017 EST 225569—Estate of William Allan Guenther. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. D. D. Briller, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 