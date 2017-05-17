Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, May 17, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225569
- Date Died
- October 28, 2016
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
Joy B. Guenther
6985 Lewis RoadOlmsted Falls OH 44138
Applicant's Attorney
David D. Briller Co., LPA
7379 Pearl Road, Suite 4
Middleburg Hts. OH 44130
Decedent
William Allan Guenther
6985 Lewis RoadOlmsted Falls OH 44138
Date Died :Friday, October 28, 2016
Text2017 EST 225569—Estate of William Allan Guenther. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. D. D. Briller, atty.
