Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, May 17, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225572
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
September 22, 2014
Filing Code
AWDASB

Decedent

John J. Vazquez
Family Serv. Soc. Of Yonkers, P. O. Box 437
Yonkers NY 10703

Date Died :Monday, September 22, 2014

Applicant

Willard E. Bartel
Applicant's Attorney
Willard Edward Bartel
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Fiduciary

David C. Peebles
1422 Euclid Ave Suite 800
Cleveland OH 44115
Fiduciary's Attorney
David Coleman Peebles
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Text

2017 EST 225572—Estate of John J. Vazquez. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. Miller, S. & B., attys.
