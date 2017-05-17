Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, May 17, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225572
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- September 22, 2014
- Filing Code
- AWDASB
Decedent
John J. Vazquez
Family Serv. Soc. Of Yonkers, P. O. Box 437Yonkers NY 10703
Date Died :Monday, September 22, 2014
Applicant
Willard E. Bartel
Applicant's Attorney
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Fiduciary
David C. Peebles
1422 Euclid Ave Suite 800Cleveland OH 44115
Fiduciary's Attorney
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Text2017 EST 225572—Estate of John J. Vazquez. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. Miller, S. & B., attys.
About your information and the public record.