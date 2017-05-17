Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, May 17, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD225573
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJun 13, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GDP
Ward
Luke Skelly
4517 Fruitland DriveParma OH 44134
Applicant
Tammy L. Morabith
4517 Fruitland DriveParma OH 44134
Applicant's Attorney
Gregory A. Chizmar
5851 Pearl Rd #203
Parma Heights OH 44130-2112
Text2017 GRD 225573—Re: Luke Skelly. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Jun. 13, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. G. A. Chizmar, atty.
