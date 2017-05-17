Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, May 17, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD225573
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jun 13, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
GDP

Ward

Luke Skelly
4517 Fruitland Drive
Parma OH 44134

Applicant

Tammy L. Morabith
4517 Fruitland Drive
Parma OH 44134
Applicant's Attorney
Gregory Alan Chizmar
Gregory A. Chizmar
5851 Pearl Rd #203
Parma Heights OH 44130-2112

Text

2017 GRD 225573—Re: Luke Skelly. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Jun. 13, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. G. A. Chizmar, atty.
