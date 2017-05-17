Date Filed Wednesday, May 17, 2017 Case Number 2017EST225574 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $10,000.00 Date Died March 19, 2017 Filing Code AWDASB

Text 2017 EST 225574—Estate of Herbert L. Jacobs. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. Miller, S. & B., attys.