Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, May 17, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225574
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- March 19, 2017
- Filing Code
- AWDASB
Applicant
Willard E. Bartel
Applicant's Attorney
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Decedent
Herbert L. Jacobs
3019 Calloway Dr.Orlando FL 32810
Date Died :Sunday, March 19, 2017
Fiduciary
Willard E. Bartel
Fiduciary's Attorney
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Text2017 EST 225574—Estate of Herbert L. Jacobs. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. Miller, S. & B., attys.
