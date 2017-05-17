Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, May 17, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225574
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
March 19, 2017
Filing Code
AWDASB

Applicant

Willard E. Bartel
Applicant's Attorney
Willard Edward Bartel
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Decedent

Herbert L. Jacobs
3019 Calloway Dr.
Orlando FL 32810

Date Died :Sunday, March 19, 2017

Fiduciary

Willard E. Bartel
Fiduciary's Attorney
Willard Edward Bartel
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Text

2017 EST 225574—Estate of Herbert L. Jacobs. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. Miller, S. & B., attys.
