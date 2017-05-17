Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, May 17, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV225580
- Filing Code
- LSE
Defendant
Jane Doe
Defendant
Christine E. Hamill
Muskingham County, 401 Main StreetZanesville OH 43701
Defendant
State Of Ohio
615 W. Superior Avenue #11Cleveland OH 44113
Plaintiff
Jeffrey L. Kocian
25360 Westwood Rd.Westlake OH 44145
Plaintiff's Attorney
Jeffrey L. Kocian
25360 Westwood Road
Westlake OH 44145
Text2017 ADV 225580—Jeffrey L. Kocian vs Jane Doe, et al. Complaint for land sale on estate filed. J. L. Kocian, atty.
