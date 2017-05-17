Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, May 17, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV225580
Filing Code
LSE

Defendant

Jane Doe

Defendant

Christine E. Hamill
Muskingham County, 401 Main Street
Zanesville OH 43701

Defendant

State Of Ohio
615 W. Superior Avenue #11
Cleveland OH 44113

Plaintiff

Jeffrey L. Kocian
25360 Westwood Rd.
Westlake OH 44145
Plaintiff's Attorney
Jeffrey Leahy Kocian
Jeffrey L. Kocian
25360 Westwood Road
Westlake OH 44145

Text

2017 ADV 225580—Jeffrey L. Kocian vs Jane Doe, et al. Complaint for land sale on estate filed. J. L. Kocian, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 