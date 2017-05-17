Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, May 17, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD225583
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJun 15, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Ward
Sarah Adams
526 Hillary Lane, Brookdale Nursing HomeRichmond Heights OH 44143-1739
Applicant
Jacqueline Cooley-Brooks
6805 Mayfield Road; #915Mayfield Heights OH 44124-1959
Other
Anessa Atkins
13815 Kinsman Rd.Cleveland OH 44120
Text2017 GRD 225583—Re: Sarah Adams. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jun. 15, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
