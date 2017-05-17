Date Filed Wednesday, May 17, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD225583 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Jun 15, 2017 10:30 AM Filing Code GD1

Text 2017 GRD 225583—Re: Sarah Adams. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jun. 15, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.