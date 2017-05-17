Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, May 17, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD225583
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jun 15, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Ward

Sarah Adams
526 Hillary Lane, Brookdale Nursing Home
Richmond Heights OH 44143-1739

Applicant

Jacqueline Cooley-Brooks
6805 Mayfield Road; #915
Mayfield Heights OH 44124-1959

Other

Anessa Atkins
13815 Kinsman Rd.
Cleveland OH 44120

Text

2017 GRD 225583—Re: Sarah Adams. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jun. 15, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
