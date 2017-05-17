Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, May 17, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD225588
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jun 8, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Ward

Reginald Williams
11012 Fortune Ave.
Cleveland OH 44111

Next of Kin

Kevin Skipper
1838 Sunset
Cleveland OH 44143

Applicant

Helen Ethley
11012 Fortune Ave.
Cleveland OH 44111

Next of Kin

Brenda Skipper
10118 Madison Ave Apt. 45
Cleveland OH 44102

Text

2017 GRD 225588—Re: Reginald Williams. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jun. 8, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
