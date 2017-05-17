Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, May 17, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD225588
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJun 8, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Ward
Reginald Williams
11012 Fortune Ave.Cleveland OH 44111
Next of Kin
Kevin Skipper
1838 SunsetCleveland OH 44143
Applicant
Helen Ethley
11012 Fortune Ave.Cleveland OH 44111
Next of Kin
Brenda Skipper
10118 Madison Ave Apt. 45Cleveland OH 44102
Text2017 GRD 225588—Re: Reginald Williams. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jun. 8, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
