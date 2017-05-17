Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, May 17, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225590
Date Died
March 27, 2017
Filing Code
WRELSUM

Applicant

Stephen M. Stefancic
21070 Nicholas Avenue
Euclid OH 44123
Applicant's Attorney
Ronald Joseph Zele
Zele & Zele Co., L.P.A.
38106 3rd St
Willoughby OH 44094

Decedent

Anna Mary Stefancic
900 Rudyard Road
Cleveland OH 44110

Date Died :Monday, March 27, 2017

Text

2017 EST 225590—Estate of Anna Mary Stefancic. Will probated. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. R. J. Zele, atty.
