Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, May 17, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225592
- Date Died
- April 27, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
James C. Garman
1516 Rockway Ave.Lakewood OH 44107
Date Died :Thursday, April 27, 2017
Applicant
Daniel C. Garman
1516 Rockway Ave.Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Zele & Zele Co., L.P.A.
38106 Third Street
Willoughby OH 44094
Fiduciary
Daniel C. Garman
1516 Rockway Ave.Lakewood OH 44107
Fiduciary's Attorney
Zele & Zele Co., L.P.A.
38106 Third Street
Willoughby OH 44094
Text2017 EST 225592—Estate of James C. Garman. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. S. J. Zele, atty.
