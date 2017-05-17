Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, May 17, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225592
Date Died
April 27, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

James C. Garman
1516 Rockway Ave.
Lakewood OH 44107

Date Died :Thursday, April 27, 2017

Applicant

Daniel C. Garman
1516 Rockway Ave.
Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Scott Joseph Zele
Zele & Zele Co., L.P.A.
38106 Third Street
Willoughby OH 44094

Fiduciary

Daniel C. Garman
1516 Rockway Ave.
Lakewood OH 44107
Fiduciary's Attorney
Scott Joseph Zele
Zele & Zele Co., L.P.A.
38106 Third Street
Willoughby OH 44094

Text

2017 EST 225592—Estate of James C. Garman. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. S. J. Zele, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 