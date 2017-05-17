Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, May 17, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225600
- Date Died
- April 20, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Clare A. Harner
6257 Adair Dr.Brookpark OH 44142
Applicant's Attorney
Carol Dillon Horvath
P.O. Box 42044
Brook Park, Ohio, 44 OH 44142
Decedent
Robert V. Kellerman
15986 Euclid Ave.Cleveland OH 44112
Date Died :Thursday, April 20, 2017
Fiduciary
Clare A. Harner
6257 Adair Dr.Brookpark OH 44142
Fiduciary's Attorney
Carol Dillon Horvath
P.O. Box 42044
Brook Park, Ohio, 44 OH 44142
Text2017 EST 225600—Estate of Robert V. Kellerman. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. C. D. Horvath, atty.
About your information and the public record.