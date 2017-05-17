Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, May 17, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225600
Date Died
April 20, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Clare A. Harner
6257 Adair Dr.
Brookpark OH 44142
Applicant's Attorney
Carol Dillon Horvath
Carol Dillon Horvath
P.O. Box 42044
Brook Park, Ohio, 44 OH 44142

Decedent

Robert V. Kellerman
15986 Euclid Ave.
Cleveland OH 44112

Fiduciary

Clare A. Harner
6257 Adair Dr.
Brookpark OH 44142
Fiduciary's Attorney
Carol Dillon Horvath
Carol Dillon Horvath
P.O. Box 42044
Brook Park, Ohio, 44 OH 44142

Text

2017 EST 225600—Estate of Robert V. Kellerman. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. C. D. Horvath, atty.
