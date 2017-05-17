Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, May 17, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225601
Date Died
March 1, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jul 6, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Applicant

Richard Amiot
6478 Maplecrest
Parma Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Michael Edmund Stinn
21300 Lorain Road
Fairview Park OH 44126

Decedent

Daniel M. Amiot
1333 Croyden
Lyndhurst OH 44124

Text

2017 EST 225601—Estate of Daniel M. Amiot. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jul. 6, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. M. E. Stinn, atty.
