Date Filed Wednesday, May 17, 2017 Case Number 2017EST225601 Date Died March 1, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Jul 6, 2017 2:00 AM Filing Code RELPUB

Text 2017 EST 225601—Estate of Daniel M. Amiot. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jul. 6, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. M. E. Stinn, atty.