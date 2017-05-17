Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, May 17, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225601
- Date Died
- March 1, 2017
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGJul 6, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Applicant
Richard Amiot
6478 MaplecrestParma Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
21300 Lorain Road
Fairview Park OH 44126
Decedent
Daniel M. Amiot
1333 CroydenLyndhurst OH 44124
Date Died :Wednesday, March 1, 2017
Text2017 EST 225601—Estate of Daniel M. Amiot. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jul. 6, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. M. E. Stinn, atty.
