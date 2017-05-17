Probate
Decedent
Mary R. Unwin
327 Buckeye DriveBerea OH 44017
Date Died :Tuesday, February 21, 2017
Applicant
Heather Shea
8413 Groveside DriveStrongsville OH 44136
Applicant's Attorney
Joanne F. Gall
2828 West Central Avenue #9
Toledo OH 43606
Text2017 EST 225602—Estate of Mary R. Unwin. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Jun. 30, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. J. F. Gall, atty.
