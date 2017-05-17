Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, May 17, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225602
Date Died
February 21, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jun 30, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Mary R. Unwin
327 Buckeye Drive
Berea OH 44017

Date Died :Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Applicant

Heather Shea
8413 Groveside Drive
Strongsville OH 44136
Applicant's Attorney
Joanne Frances Gall
Joanne F. Gall
2828 West Central Avenue #9
Toledo OH 43606

Text

2017 EST 225602—Estate of Mary R. Unwin. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Jun. 30, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. J. F. Gall, atty.
