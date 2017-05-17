Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, May 17, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225605
Bond
1
Date Died
April 24, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Mary V. Silvestro
7000 Cochran Rd.
Solon OH 44139

Date Died :Monday, April 24, 2017

Applicant

Michael J. Silvestro
226 Brentwood Dr.
Hudson OH 44236
Applicant's Attorney
James David Vail
Schneider Smeltz Spieth Bell LLP
1375 E. Ninth St., Ste. 900
Cleveland OH 44114

Fiduciary

Michael J. Silvestro
226 Brentwood Dr.
Hudson OH 44236
Fiduciary's Attorney
James David Vail
Schneider Smeltz Spieth Bell LLP
1375 E. Ninth St., Ste. 900
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2017 EST 225605—Estate of Mary V. Silvestro. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. D. Vail, atty.
