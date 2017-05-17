Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, May 17, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225605
- Bond
- 1
- Date Died
- April 24, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Mary V. Silvestro
7000 Cochran Rd.Solon OH 44139
Date Died :Monday, April 24, 2017
Applicant
Michael J. Silvestro
226 Brentwood Dr.Hudson OH 44236
Applicant's Attorney
Schneider Smeltz Spieth Bell LLP
1375 E. Ninth St., Ste. 900
Cleveland OH 44114
Fiduciary
Michael J. Silvestro
226 Brentwood Dr.Hudson OH 44236
Fiduciary's Attorney
Schneider Smeltz Spieth Bell LLP
1375 E. Ninth St., Ste. 900
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2017 EST 225605—Estate of Mary V. Silvestro. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. D. Vail, atty.
