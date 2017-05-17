Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, May 17, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225608
- Date Died
- February 28, 2017
- Filing Code
- WPB
Decedent
Robert L. Carpenter
6418 Mandalay DriveMiddleburg Heights OH 44130
Date Died :Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Applicant
Robin L. Wypasek
6428 Hamden Rd.Parma Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Finley & Co, LPA
1701 E. 12th St., #108
Cleveland OH 44115
Text2017 EST 225608—Estate of Robert L. Carpenter. Will admitted to probate. D. G. Finley, atty.
