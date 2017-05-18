Date Filed Thursday, May 18, 2017 Case Number 2017ADV225610 Hearing ADVERSERIAL HEARING May 31, 2017 11:00 AM Filing Code CPS

Text 2017 ADV 225610—Adult Protective Services vs Margaret Belan. Complaint for protective services filed. Set for hearing May 31, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. K. K. Perk, atty.