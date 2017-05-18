Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, May 18, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV225610
- Hearing
-
ADVERSERIAL HEARINGMay 31, 2017 11:00 AM
- Filing Code
- CPS
Plaintiff
Adult Protective Services
1200 Ontario St., 8th FlCleveland OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Margaret Belan
13814 Elsetta Ave.Cleveland OH 44135
Text2017 ADV 225610—Adult Protective Services vs Margaret Belan. Complaint for protective services filed. Set for hearing May 31, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
