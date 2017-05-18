Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, May 18, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV225610
Hearing
ADVERSERIAL HEARING
May 31, 2017 11:00 AM
Filing Code
CPS

Plaintiff

Adult Protective Services
1200 Ontario St., 8th Fl
Cleveland OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Kelli Kay Perk
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Margaret Belan
13814 Elsetta Ave.
Cleveland OH 44135

Text

2017 ADV 225610—Adult Protective Services vs Margaret Belan. Complaint for protective services filed. Set for hearing May 31, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 