Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, May 18, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225612
- Date Died
- February 12, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Dianne Moran
6051 Maplecliff DriveParma Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143
Decedent
Betty J. Robb
9804 Ridgewood DriveParma Heights OH 44130
Fiduciary
Dianne Moran
6051 Maplecliff DriveParma Heights OH 44130
Fiduciary's Attorney
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143
Text2017 EST 225612—Estate of Betty J. Robb. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
