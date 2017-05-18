Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, May 18, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225612
Date Died
February 12, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Dianne Moran
6051 Maplecliff Drive
Parma Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Joseph Kenneth Rosalina
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143

Decedent

Betty J. Robb
9804 Ridgewood Drive
Parma Heights OH 44130

Date Died :Sunday, February 12, 2017

Fiduciary

Dianne Moran
6051 Maplecliff Drive
Parma Heights OH 44130
Fiduciary's Attorney
Joseph Kenneth Rosalina
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143

Text

2017 EST 225612—Estate of Betty J. Robb. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
