Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, May 18, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225616
- Date Died
- July 11, 2016
- Filing Code
- RELSUM
Decedent
Kathleen B. Cline
6103 Langer DriveBrookpark OH 44142
Applicant
Glenn G. Cline
6103 Langer DriveBrookpark OH 44142
Applicant's Attorney
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143
Text2017 EST 225616—Estate of Kathleen B. Cline. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
