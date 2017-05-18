Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, May 18, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225616
Date Died
July 11, 2016
Filing Code
RELSUM

Decedent

Kathleen B. Cline
6103 Langer Drive
Brookpark OH 44142

Date Died :Monday, July 11, 2016

Applicant

Glenn G. Cline
6103 Langer Drive
Brookpark OH 44142
Applicant's Attorney
Joseph Kenneth Rosalina
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143

Text

2017 EST 225616—Estate of Kathleen B. Cline. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
