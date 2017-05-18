Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, May 18, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD225619
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJun 15, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Next of Kin
Thelma Jordan
601 Chagrin Blvd.Shaker Heights OH 44120
Ward
Luvenia Richardson
3644 East 142nd St.Cleveland OH 44120
Applicant
Nathan Gill
13807 Union AvenueCleveland OH 44120
Next of Kin
Maria Gill
3861 Warrendale RoadCleveland OH 44118
Text2017 GRD 225619—Re: Luvenia Richardson. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jun. 15, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
About your information and the public record.