Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, May 18, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD225619
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jun 15, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Next of Kin

Thelma Jordan
601 Chagrin Blvd.
Shaker Heights OH 44120

Ward

Luvenia Richardson
3644 East 142nd St.
Cleveland OH 44120

Applicant

Nathan Gill
13807 Union Avenue
Cleveland OH 44120

Next of Kin

Maria Gill
3861 Warrendale Road
Cleveland OH 44118

Text

2017 GRD 225619—Re: Luvenia Richardson. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jun. 15, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
