Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, May 18, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225622
Date Died
June 7, 2011
Filing Code
WPB

Decedent

Theresa P. Antonucci
1318 West 70th Street
Cleveland OH 44102

Date Died :Tuesday, June 7, 2011

Applicant

Terri A. Antonucci
1318 West 70th Street
Cleveland OH 44102
Applicant's Attorney
Carmen Anthony Stavole
Stavole & Miller
5700 Pearl Road
Parma OH 44129

Text

2017 EST 225622—Estate of Theresa P. Antonucci. Will admitted to probate. C. A. Stavole, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 