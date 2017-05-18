Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, May 18, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225622
- Date Died
- June 7, 2011
- Filing Code
- WPB
Decedent
Theresa P. Antonucci
1318 West 70th StreetCleveland OH 44102
Applicant
Terri A. Antonucci
1318 West 70th StreetCleveland OH 44102
Applicant's Attorney
Stavole & Miller
5700 Pearl Road
Parma OH 44129
Text2017 EST 225622—Estate of Theresa P. Antonucci. Will admitted to probate. C. A. Stavole, atty.
