Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, May 18, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225623
- Date Died
- April 7, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Frances M. Zieske
4647 Orchard RoadFairview Park OH 44126
Applicant's Attorney
Squire Patton Boggs (US) LLP
4900 Key Tower
Cleveland OH 44114-1304
Decedent
Margaret V. Cherney
7131 Dearborn AvenueCleveland OH 44102
Date Died :Friday, April 7, 2017
Fiduciary
Frances M. Zieske
4647 Orchard RoadFairview Park OH 44126
Fiduciary's Attorney
Squire Patton Boggs (US) LLP
4900 Key Tower
Cleveland OH 44114-1304
Text2017 EST 225623—Estate of Margaret V. Cherney. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. P. Oliver, atty.
About your information and the public record.