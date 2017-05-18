Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, May 18, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225623
Date Died
April 7, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Frances M. Zieske
4647 Orchard Road
Fairview Park OH 44126
Applicant's Attorney
James Paul Oliver
Squire Patton Boggs (US) LLP
4900 Key Tower
Cleveland OH 44114-1304

Decedent

Margaret V. Cherney
7131 Dearborn Avenue
Cleveland OH 44102

Text

2017 EST 225623—Estate of Margaret V. Cherney. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. P. Oliver, atty.
