Date Filed
Thursday, May 18, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225625
Date Died
September 2, 2000
Filing Code
RELSUM

Applicant

Jean Clark
6455 Almont Drive
Brookpark OH 44142
Applicant's Attorney
Richard Alan Goulder
Richard A. Goulder Co., L.P.A.
15887 Snow Rd, #301
Brook Park OH 44142

Decedent

Harvey E. Clark
6455 Almont Drive
Brookpark OH 44142

Text

2017 EST 225625—Estate of Harvey E. Clark. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. R. A. Goulder, atty.
