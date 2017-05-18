Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, May 18, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225626
- Date Died
- July 21, 2008
- Filing Code
- REL
Decedent
Edward Kolar
9208 Murray Rd.Valley View OH 44125
Date Died :Monday, July 21, 2008
Applicant
Carol L. Kolar
9208 Murray RoadValley View OH 44125
Applicant's Attorney
Michael A. Jiannetti & Associates Co LPA
6449 Wilson Mills Rd.
Mayfield Village OH 44143
Text2017 EST 225626—Estate of Edward Kolar. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. M. A. Jiannetti, atty.
About your information and the public record.