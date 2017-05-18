Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, May 18, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225626
Date Died
July 21, 2008
Filing Code
REL

Decedent

Edward Kolar
9208 Murray Rd.
Valley View OH 44125

Date Died :Monday, July 21, 2008

Applicant

Carol L. Kolar
9208 Murray Road
Valley View OH 44125
Applicant's Attorney
Michael Anthony Jiannetti
Michael A. Jiannetti & Associates Co LPA
6449 Wilson Mills Rd.
Mayfield Village OH 44143

Text

2017 EST 225626—Estate of Edward Kolar. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. M. A. Jiannetti, atty.
